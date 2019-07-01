

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) said that its Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Jonathan Ayers, is on a medical leave of absence following a serious bicycling accident that occurred on June 27, 2019.



The company appointed Jay Mazelsky as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, Effective June 28, 2019.



The company noted that Mazelsky will assume Ayers's day-to-day management responsibilities and work closely with Brian McKeon, Chief Financial Officer, who will continue to be responsible for the company's finances and investor relations.



