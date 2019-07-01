

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) and Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) said that the European Commission granted conditional marketing authorization for Libtayo or cemiplimab to treat adults with metastatic or locally advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, who are not candidates for curative surgery or curative radiation.



Cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma is one of the most commonly diagnosed skin cancers worldwide, and and is especially difficult to treat in advanced stages.



Libtayo is being jointly developed by Sanofi and Regeneron under a global collaboration agreement. The recommended dose of Libtayo is 350 mg every 3 weeks administered by intravenous infusion over 30 minutes. Treatment may be continued until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity.



