

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks moved sharply higher at the start of trading on Monday as traders reacted to news of the U.S. and China resuming trade talks. The major averages have given back some ground since then but remain firmly in positive territory.



Currently, the major averages are holding on to notable gains. The Dow is up 192.27 points or 0.7 percent at 26,792.23, the Nasdaq is up 99.45 points or 1.2 percent at 8,105.70 and the S&P 500 is up 26.67 points or 0.9 percent at 2,968.43.



The initial strength on Wall Street came after President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to restart stalled trade negotiations.



Trump met with Xi on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, over the weekend, telling reporters the meeting was 'excellent, as good as it was going to be' and 'we're right back on track.'



In his closing G20 press conference, Trump revealed that he will not follow through on threats to raise tariffs on all remaining Chinese imports 'at least for the time being.'



The president also suggested that the U.S. would allow American companies to sell products to Chinese tech giant Huawei that do not pose national security concerns.



In return for holding off on tariffs and loosening restrictions on sales to Huawei, Trump said China has agreed to purchase large quantities of U.S. agricultural products.



Trump noted that existing tariffs on Chinese imports will remain in place, suggesting the U.S.-China trade dispute could still act as headwind to the global economy unless the conflict is eventually resolved.



'The quality of the transaction is far more important to me than speed,' Trump said in a post on Twitter. 'I am in no hurry, but things look very good!'



The early buying interest was partly offset by a report from the Institute for Supply Management showing a continued slowdown in the pace of growth in U.S. manufacturing activity in the month of June.



The ISM said its purchasing managers index edged down to 51.7 in June after slipping to 52.1 in May, although a reading above 50 still indicates growth in the manufacturing sector. Economists had expected the index to dip to 51.0.



With the continued decrease, the index dropped to its lowest level since hitting a matching reading in October of 2016.



'Comments from the panel reflect continued expanding business strength, but at soft levels; June was the third straight month with slowing PMI expansion,' said Timothy R. Fiore, Chair of the ISM Manufacturing Business Survey Committee.



'Respondents expressed concern about U.S.-China trade turbulence, potential Mexico trade actions and the global economy,' he added. 'Overall, sentiment this month is evenly mixed.'



Semiconductor stocks are showing a substantial move to the upside on news of Trump easing restrictions on the sale of products to Huawei, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index skyrocketing by 3.4 percent.



Skyworks Solutions (SWKS), Micron Technology (MU), and Qorvo (QRVO) are turning in some of the semiconductor sector's best performances.



A sharp increase by the price of crude oil is also contributing to considerable strength among oil service stocks, as reflected by the 2.7 percent jump by the Philadelphia Oil Service Index.



Computer hardware, software, and networking stocks are also seeing significant strength on the day, while gold stocks are moving sharply lower along with the price of the precious metal.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index surged up by 2.1 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index soared by 2.2 percent.



The major European markets have also moved to the upside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index has advanced by 0.7 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index are up by 1.1 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.



In the bond market, treasuries have climbed well off their worst levels of the session but remain modestly lower. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 1 basis point at 2.010 percent.



