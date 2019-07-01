

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Leaked images of Apple's newest iPhones all but certainly reveal a risky redesign for its massive camera upgrade.



YouTuber Filip Koroy then acquired new iPhone cases that may have confirmed the leaked images. Reviews of the design have been generally negative, as the updated camera is apparently a large, clunky square on the back of the phone.



The smartphone CAD images, which appeared on Slashleaks, highlight the triple-lens rear cameras and the enormous square-shaped camera bump with lenses arranged in a triangle. Apple's new devices are likely to be launched in September this year.



Like the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR launched in 2018, Apple's 2019 iPhone line-up is expected to feature 5.8 and 6.5-inch OLED iPhones along with a 6.1-inch LCD iPhone.



The 5.8 and 6.5-inch iPhone XS and XS Max successors are expected to feature triple-lens rears cameras, while the LCD iPhone will feature a dual-lens camera.



The new iPhones are also speculated to have larger batteries and be thicker than the older iPhones. Apple is also reportedly planning to use a new frosted glass design for the back of the 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch devices.



Speculation is also rife that the departure of Apple's chief design officer Jony Ive from the company ahead of the iPhone 11 launch could be linked to the smartphone's controversial camera design.



Last Thursday, Apple said Ive will depart to form an independent design company, with Apple as one of its primary clients.



However, Apple's 2020 models could be potential game changers as they will be the company's first 5G iPhones.



