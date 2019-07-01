

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets ended on a bright note on Monday, with investors reacting positively to news that the United States and China have agreed to hold off on further tariffs against each other's products and resume trade talks.



The news about U.S.-China trade truce outweighed some weak economic data from the eurozone.



The pan European Stoxx 600 closed 0.78% up. Among the major markets, France ended moderately higher with its benchmark CAC 40 adding 0.52%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 and Germany's DAX ended stronger by 0.97% and 0.99%, respectively. Switzerland's SMI finished with a gain of 0.72%.



Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Netherlands, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Turkey and Ukraine ended with sharp to moderate gains.



Italy and Poland edged up marginally, while Czech Republic and Iceland closed weak.



Shares of chipmakers moved higher on news that the U.S. President has said American companies will be allowed to sell products to Chinese tech giant Huawei that do not pose national security concerns.



In Germany, Infineon climbed more than 4%. Wirecard ended nearly 3% up. Merck, Fresenius, Siemens, Adidas, Linde, SAP, HeidelbergCement, Volkswagen, Deutsche Post and RWE gained 1 to 2.6%.



In the French market, STMicroElectronics rallied more than 4%. Technip, Credit Agricole, Dassault Systems, Atos and Capgemini gained 2 to 2.5%.



In the UK market, NMC Health, Flutter Entertainment and British American Tobacco, Ocado and Smurfit Kappa gained 3 to 5%.



Intercontinental, Micro Focus, Scottish Mortgage, ITV, Imperial Brands, WPP, Intertek and Antofagasta moved up 2 to 3%.



Mining stock Fresnillo declined by about 2% after the company issued a statement regarding tax treatment of mining works.



On the economic front, eurozone manufacturing activity contracted for the fifth straight month in June, final data from IHS Markit showed. The latest pace of decline was slightly more than initially estimated.



The factory Purchasing Managers' Index fell to a 3-month low of 47.6 in June from 47.7 in May. The score was slightly weaker than the earlier flash reading of 47.8.



The euro area unemployment rate dropped to 7.5% in May from 7.6% in April while it was forecast to remain unchanged at 7.6%.



The U.K. manufacturing sector shrank at the fastest pace in over six years in June, as factories reduced production due to weaker demand leading to an erosion of business confidence, results of a survey showed.



The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit/CIPS Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, dropped to 48 from 49.4 in May. Economists had expected the reading to improve modestly to 49.5.



UK financial services sector sentiment continued to weaken in the second quarter, the financial services survey from the Confederation of British Industry/ PricewaterhouseCoopers showed.



Spain's manufacturing sector slipped into contraction in June as both output and new orders declined from May, survey data from IHS Markit showed. The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 47.9 in June from 50.1 in May. The reading was also below the forecast of 49.7.



Sweden's manufacturing expanded further in June, but at the second slowest rate thus far this year, survey data from Swedbank and the logistics association SILF showed.



The manufacturing purchasing managers' index, or PMI, fell to 52.0 in June from 53.1 in May.



Switzerland's retail sales declined at the steepest rate in eight months in May, falling by 1.7% year-on-year, following a 0.8% fall in April, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed.



The latest decline was the weakest since September last year, when sales was 2.8%. On a month-on-month basis, retail sales fell 1.3% in May, after a 0.1% rise in the previous month.



On the trade front, U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to restart stalled trade negotiations.



Trump met with Xi on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, over the weekend, telling reporters the meeting was 'excellent, as good as it was going to be' and 'we're right back on track.'



In his closing G20 press conference, Trump revealed that he will not follow through on threats to raise tariffs on all remaining Chinese imports 'at least for the time being.'



In return for holding off on tariffs and loosening restrictions on sales to Huawei, Trump said China has agreed to purchase large quantities of U.S. agricultural products.



Trump noted that existing tariffs on Chinese imports will remain in place, suggesting the U.S.-China trade dispute could still act as headwind to the global economy unless the conflict is eventually resolved.



'The quality of the transaction is far more important to me than speed,' Trump said in a post on Twitter. 'I am in no hurry, but things look very good!'



