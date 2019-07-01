

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a firm note on Monday, reacting positively to news about U.S.-China trade truce.



The market gained ground in positive territory despite weak economic data and a block on Swiss shares trading on EU exchanges. The ban follows the collapse of political treaty talks between Switzerland and the EU.



The benchmark SMI ended up 71.76 points, or 0.72%, at 9,970.00, extending gains to a third successive session. The index touched a low of 9,955.50 and a high of 10,022.89 in the session.



ABB gained about 1.75% and Roche Holding moved up 1.6%. Credit Suisse, Novartis, Alcon and UBS Group ended higher by 1 to 1.5%



Shares of Lonza Group gained nearly 1.5%. The company is reportedly buying a sterile fill-and-finish facility from Novartis in norther Switzerland.



LafargeHolcim both ended nearly 1% up. According to a report in Bloomberg, Lafarge is looking to acquire BASF's construction chemicals division.



Geberit gained nearly 1% and Zurich Insurance advanced 0.8%.



Among midcap stocks, AMS, Logitech International and Doma Kaba Holding gained 3 to 3.75%.



VAT Group ended nearly 3% up. OC Oerlikon Corp, Vifor Pharma, BB Biotech, Straumann Holding, Julius Baer and GAM Holding gained 1 to 2%.



Dufry AG shares gained about 0.8% after the company said it has signed a 7-year contract to operate specialty stores at the Helsinki Airport.



Following the collapse of treaty talks between the European Union and Switzerland, european traders have been banned from trading stock in hundreds of Swiss companies, effective from July 1.



Swiss regulators have imposed a ban on EU exchanges trading Swiss equities following the decision of the European Commission to allow the 'equivalence' status granted to the Swiss stock exchange to lapse.



In economic news, Switzerland's retail sales declined at the steepest rate in eight months in May, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed.



The retail sales value decreased 1.7% year-on-year in May, following a 0.8% fall in April. The latest decline was the weakest since September last year, when sales was 2.8%.



Sales of non-food sector declined by 2.9% in May and that of food, beverages and tobacco fell by 1.9%.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales fell 1.3% in May, after a 0.1% rise in the previous month.



Meanwhile, Switzerland's purchasing managers' survey data, released on Monday, suggest that growth in the manufacturing sector is set remain sluggish over the rest of the year.



The Credit Suisse Swiss PMI declined to 47.7 in June from 48.6 in May, defying economists' expectations for a modest improvement to 49. The latest level of the PMI was the lowest since October 2012.



The survey suggest that conditions in the Swiss industrial sector have worsened going into the second half of the year, Capital Economics Senior Europe Economist David Oxley said.



The economist pointed out that the weakness in the Swiss manufacturing sector has come alongside continued troubles in its counterpart in neighboring Germany, into which it is closely integrated through supply chains.



