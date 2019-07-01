

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Taco Bell opened bookings for rooms at The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel and Resort, at 10 a.m. on June 27 and sold out in two minutes.



'We would like to extend a big 'thank you' for those who have come along on this journey with us and even though The Bell is sold out, we'll have more to share on exclusive merchandise, food and more in the coming weeks so those unable to score a room can still experience the fun from home,' said Marisa Thalberg, Taco Bell's chief global brand officer.



Taco Bell is owned by Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM), which also owns KFC and Pizza Hut.



Situated at 333 E. Palm Canyon Drive in Palm Springs, California, The Bell transforms an existing hotel, V Palm Springs Hotel, into its taco-inspired destination offering over 70 rooms.



The pop-up hotel promotions is a strategy taken by fast-food restaurants to raise brand awareness and create buzz around the brand on social channels.



'We're excited to give a peek into Taco Bell's first hotel that is truly Taco Bell luxury at a value as we evolve how fans can celebrate with the brand this summer and beyond,' said Jennifer Arnoldt, Taco Bell's Senior Director of Retail Engagement and Experience.



Taco Bell hotel will operate for four nights through August 8 -12 offering the 'Taco Bell lifestyle' in the rooms, pool, bar and amenities.



