

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The monetary base in Japan was up 4.0 percent on year in June, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday - coming in at 512.991 trillion yen.



That follows the 3.6 percent increase in May.



Banknotes in circulation were up an annual 3.1 percent, while coins in circulation advanced 2.3 percent. Current account balances climbed 4.2 percent, including a 3.8 percent increase in reserve balances.



The adjusted monetary base jumped an annual 7.2 percent to 510.159 trillion yen.



For the second quarter of 2019, the monetary base was up 3.6 percent on year.



