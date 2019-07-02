

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dialight plc (DIA.L) said it now expects its underlying operating profit for the year ending 31 December 2019 to be within the range of 10 million pounds - 13 million pounds. The company believes the Group is increasingly well positioned for fiscal year 2020, with a stronger operational base, expanded product offering and a wider addressable market.



The half year results will be published on 5 August 2019.



The company said it has commenced a search process and Martin (Marty) Rapp will step down as Chief Executive Officer and leave the Board with effect from 9 August 2019. Marty will remain as an adviser to the Group for a period of 6 months to ensure a smooth transition.



Fariyal Khanbabi, currently Chief Financial officer of the Group, will assume the additional role of Deputy-CEO immediately and become Interim Chief Executive Officer from 9 August 2019.



