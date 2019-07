LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hill & Smith Holdings Plc. (HILS.L) said that it appointed Hannah Nichols as Chief Financial Officer and a member of the Board, with effect from 16 September 2019.



Hannah has had a 14 year career with BT Group plc, most recently as Chief Financial Officer, Asia, Middle East & Africa for BT Global Services, based in Singapore.



The company noted that it will announce its Interim results for the six months to 30 June 2019 on 7 August 2019.



