

CLICHY (dpa-AFX) - L'Oréal (LRLCY.PK) confirmed the Group is in exclusive negotiation for the acquisition of Mugler and Azzaro from the Clarins Group. L'Oréal expects to complete the deal in the course of 2019.



The brands (Mugler, Azzaro Parfums) of the Clarins Group are grouped under the Clarins Fragrance Group entity. Angel and Alien by Mugler is in the top 10 best-selling perfumes in France, the United Kingdom, Germany and the Spain, while Azzaro pour Homme is one of the best-selling fragrances in Brazil.



