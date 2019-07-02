

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BTG plc (BTG.L), which is in deal to be bought by Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX), announced Tuesday that Boston Scientific has signed an agreement to sell its existing drug-eluting and bland embolic microsphere products to Varian Medical Systems, Inc.



The divesting assets include ONCOZENE, EMBOZENE and EMBOZONE TANDEM.



The sale is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions, including consummation of the acquisition of BTG. The sale to Varian Medical is expected to close immediately after the completion of the BTG acquisition.



It was in November last year that Boston Scientific agreed on the terms of a recommended offer to acquire BTG, a developer of products used in minimally-invasive procedures targeting cancer and vascular diseases.



BTG said its acquisition has received merger control clearance in Germany, and the Taiwan Fair Trade Commission has terminated its investigation.



