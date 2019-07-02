

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's industrial production rebounded in May, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Tuesday.



Industrial production rose 1.2 percent year-on-year in May, after a 0.3 percent fall in April.



Among sectors, energy production declined the most, by 25.2 percent annually in May and mining production fell 19.6 percent.



On the other hand, the manufacturing output grew 5.0 percent in May, after a 3.6 percent increase in the previous month.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial production rose 0.3 percent in May, after a 1.1 percent decline in the preceding month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX