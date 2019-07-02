

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's producer prices increased at the slowest pace in three months in May, figures from the National Statistical Institute showed on Tuesday.



The industrial producer price index climbed 4.8 percent year-on-year in May, following a 5.6 percent increase in April.



The latest inflation was the lowest since February, when it was 4.6 percent.



Both the domestic producer prices and export market prices grew by 5.9 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively in May.



Compared to the previous month, producer prices rose 0.1 percent in May.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX