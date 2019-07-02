

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European shares were mixed on Tuesday after the U.S. government threatened tariffs on $4 billion of additional European Union goods in a long-running dispute over aircraft subsidies.



The U.S.-China truce optimism also faded, with Trump now saying that any trade deal with China need to be somewhat tilted in favor of the United States.



The pan European Stoxx 600 was up 0.2 percent at 388.48 after rising 0.8 percent in the previous session.



The German DAX was down 0.1 percent and France's CAC 40 index was marginally lower while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was gaining half a percent.



Galapagos' shares jumped more than 5 percent. The Belgo-Dutch pharmaceutical research company announced it would submit its drug filgotinib as a treatment for rheumatoid arthritis to the FDA this year.



Brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev SA rose over 1 percent as it kicked off an initial public offering for its Asia Pacific unit.



Planemaker Airbus shed nearly 1 percent amid the subsidy spat with rival Boeing.



L'Oréal gained 1 percent. The French luxury goods and cosmetics company said it is in exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of Mugler and Azzaro from the Clarins Group.



Advertising giant WPP fell over 2 percent. The company confirmed that it has entered into exclusive discussions to sell a majority shareholding in Kantar to Bain Capital for a headline enterprise value of about $4 billion.



Hill & Smith Holdings gained 1 percent after it appointed Hannah Nichols as Chief Financial Officer and a member of the Board.



Jupiter Fund Management slumped 6.7 percent after the company said it is considering naming Devon Equity as an adviser for its European Opportunities Trust.



In economic releases, German retail sales climbed 4.0 percent year-on-year in May, after a 4.6 percent increase in April, official data showed. Economists had forecast a 2.7 percent rise.



U.K. house prices rose 0.5 percent year-on-year in June, following a 0.6 percent increase in May, data from Nationwide Building Society showed. Nonetheless, this was faster than the expected 0.2 percent rise.



Separately, the U.K. construction sector contracted the most in more than a decade in June, survey data from IHS Markit revealed.



