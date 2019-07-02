

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Growers Express, LLC issued a voluntary recall of a variety of fresh vegetable products after a sample tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes.



The recalled products include Green Giant Fresh, Growers Express, Trader Joe's and Signature Farms brand fresh vegetable products that were distributed to various retailers in dozens of states.



The fresh vegetable products recalled include packaged varieties of butternut squash, cauliflower, zucchini and a butternut squashed based veggie bowl.



Salinas, California-based Growers Express posted the recall on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA's website after it was notified by the Massachusetts Department of Health, which found one positive sample of listeria. However, no illness connected to this, have been reported.



The recalled products originated from the Growers Express plant in Biddeford, Maine. Most of the products have 'Best If Used By' dates of June 26 to 29, 2019. No frozen or canned Green Giant brand products are involved in the recall.



Growers Express advised consumers who purchased any of the products with the affected sell by dates or with an unreadable date code to not consume them and to throw the products away.



Customers can refer to the toll-free number listed on each package for any questions or requests for refund.



'We are deep sanitizing the entire facility and our line equipment, as well as conducting continued testing on top of our usual battery of sanitation and quality and safety tests before resuming production,' Tom Byrne, president of Growers Express, said in the notice posted on the FDA website.



Listeria is an organism that can sometimes result in fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others whose immune systems are weak.



Healthy individuals may also suffer short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.



