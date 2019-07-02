

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor North America reported that its sales for the month of June 2019 was 202,352 vehicles, a decrease of 3.5 percent on a volume basis and an increase of 0.3 percent on a daily selling rate basis compared to June 2018.



Toyota division posted June 2019 sales of 179,305 vehicles, down 3.5 percent on a volume basis and up 0.2 percent on a daily selling rate or DSR basis.



Lexus division posted June 2019 sales of 23,047 vehicles, down 3.0 percent on a volume basis and up 0.8 percent on a DSR basis.



