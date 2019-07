YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Nissan Group reported that total U.S. sales for the month of June 2019 were 123,504 units, a decrease of 14.9 percent from the prior year.



Total car sales for the month declined 19.1 percent to 52,733 units, total truck sales also decreased 11.4 percent to 70,771 units over a year earlier.



Versa sales rose 15 percent in June to 8,882 units.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX