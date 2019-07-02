

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Netflix has an impressive line-up of fan-favorite originals and movies to ensure you stay streaming in July.



The third season of 'Stranger Things' arrives on July 4, taking fans back to Hawkins. The '80s nostalgia series is returning on Netflix after a gap of nearly two years.



Fans of 'Stranger Things' actor David Harbour can also stream a new mockumentary, 'Frankenstein's Monster's Monster, Frankenstein', on July 16.



'Orange Is the New Black', the critically-acclaimed series from Emmy award-winner Jenji Kohan, returns for its seventh and final season on July 26. The series is about a diverse group of inmates serving time in a women's prison.



Another Netflix original, 'Queer Eye,' is back with a fourth season on July 19.



A new batch of the stand-up comedy series, 'Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,' also starts on July 19. Hosted by Jerry Seinfeld, this season's guests include Eddie Murphy, Seth Rogen, Ricky Gervais, and Matthew Broderick, among others.



Action thriller 'Point Blank' premiers on July 12 on Netflix. Marvel movie staples Anthony Mackie and Frank Grillo star in the film, along with Oscar winner Marcia Gray Harden.



Netflix will also premiere 'The Red Sea Diving Resort,' a biographical drama film about a daring mission to help smuggle Ethiopian refugees to Israel, on July 31. Directed and written by Gideon Raff, the movie stars Chris Evans, Haley Bennett and Michael Williams, among others.



A Netflix Original documentary called 'The Great Hack' arrives on July 24. The documentary will provide details of the Cambridge Analytica scandal that rocked the U.S. after the 2016 presidential election.



Some of the best movies arriving on Netflix in July include 'Cloverfield,' 'Road House,' 'Inglourious Basterds' and 'Taxi Driver'.



