

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New Jersey will issue up to 24 new business licenses as part of an expansion of its medical marijuana program. However, the figure is much lower than the 108 business licenses the state said in June that it would issue.



The New Jersey Department of Health said in a statement that it is seeking new applicants to operate up to 24 additional Alternative Treatment Centers or ATCs.



This comprises up to eight licenses in the northern region of the state, up to eight in the central region, up to seven in the southern region, and up to one 'at-large' license to be determined during the award process.



Three types of permits will be available for ATCs - cultivation, dispensing and vertically integrated permits.



In total, the Department of Health will seek up to five cultivation endorsements, up to fifteen dispensary endorsements, and up to four vertically integrated permits.



Application forms for the permits will be posted on or before July 15. Applications will be due on August 21 for the dispensary licenses and August 22 for the cultivation and vertically integrated licenses.



The state's health department also said it has selected six businesses to apply for permits to open new medical marijuana dispensaries in the state. Two applicants each were chosen for the north, central and southern parts of the state in order to ensure patients have better access to pain-relieving medicine.



The chosen applicants must pass background checks, provide evidence of a dispensary location and municipal approval before they receive approval to grow medical marijuana. They must also comply with all regulations under the Division of Medical Marijuana, including safety and security requirements.



