

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump tweeted on Tuesday that he plans to nominate Christopher Waller, the executive vice president at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, and Judy Shelton, an economic adviser to the president during his 2016 campaign, to the Federal Reserve's board.



'I am pleased to announce that it is my intention to nominate Christopher Waller, PhD, Executive VP and Director of Research, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, Missouri, to be on the board of the Federal Reserve,' Trump tweeted, adding in another tweet that he also plans to nominate Shelton.



The announcement comes after Trump's earlier nominees, Stephen Moore and Herman Cain, both withdrew from consideration.



Moore dropped out of consideration in May, citing public scrutiny of his professional and personal lives. Cain, the businessman and former GOP presidential candidate, dropped out of contention for the Fed in late April.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX