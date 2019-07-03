

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA), a manufacturer of nutritional supplements, healthy foods and personal care products, warned on second-quarter results and trimmed its fiscal 2019 outlook, due to softer sales in China.



For the second quarter, the company expects earnings per share in the range between $0.91 and $0.95, compared with $1.36 in the prior-year period. Net sales will range between $253 million and $256 million, down from prior year's $301 million.



On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.31 per share, on sales of $307.44 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the fiscal year 2019, the company now expects earnings per share in the range between $3.70 and $4.10, down from previous forecast of $5 to $5.35 per share. Net sales will now range between $1.02 billion and $1.06 billion, down from prior outlook of $1.21 billion to $1.26 billion.



For the year, analysts expect earnings of $5.17 per share on sales of $1.23 billion.



The company said it continued to encounter a challenging consumer environment in China in the second quarter, which resulted in softer than previously expected net sales.



The difficulties were due largely to the negative media coverage of the health products and direct selling industries in China. This was despite its expectation to see a more typical operating environment in China beginning in the second quarter.



The company also expected that its business would continue to accelerate during the second half. USANA now believes that it may experience sales softness in China throughout 2019.



Kevin Guest, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'We began executing our planned promotional activity for 2019 during the second quarter, including in China. The promotions we offered have historically generated meaningful sales and customer growth, but did not generate the results we anticipated during the second quarter, as consumer sentiment remained low. Although we are confident that our strategy will drive long-term growth in the business, we now believe that it may take several months for consumer sentiment to return to normal in China.'



Final second quarter results will be released after the close of market on Tuesday, July 23.



