

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - JD Sports Fashion Plc (JD.L), a retailer of sports, fashion and outdoor brands, on Wednesday reported encouraging like for like sales growth in the year to date in core Sports Fashion both in the UK and internationally.



Looking ahead, the company said it remains confident that it continues to be on track to deliver headline profit before tax for the full year at least equal to current consensus market expectations.



In its trading update ahead of AGM, the company noted that there has been further expansion in the global JD store estate with a net increase of 29 new stores in the period to 29 June 2019.



The company will announce Interim Results for the period to August 3 on September 10.



