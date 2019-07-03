

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) said its first-quarter like-for-like revenue growth was 4% as continued strong growth in Industrial revenue more than offset an expected slowdown in Electronics revenue. EMEA, which contributed 64% of Group revenue, recorded like-for-like revenue growth of 5%, predominantly driven by market share gains.



Looking forward, Electrocomponents plc said it remains well positioned to deliver good progress in the year. Overall, the Group projects a broadly stable gross margin for the full year. The Group will continue to focus on tightly managing its operating costs during the fiscal year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX