

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's consumer price inflation slowed to the lowest in a year in June, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index climbed 15.72 percent year-on-year in June, following an 18.71 percent increase in May. Economists had expected a 16.1 percent rise.



The latest inflation was the slowest since July last year, when it was 15.39 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.03 percent, which was slower than economists' expectation of 0.2 percent.



Separate data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed that the producer price inflation slowed to 25.04 percent in June, marking the lowest in a year, from 28.71 percent in the previous month.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices gained 0.09 percent in June.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX