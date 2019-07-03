

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - BMW USA is introducing new 2020 X6 Sports Activity Coupe. The third generation BMW X6's production is expected to start in August. Its market launch is scheduled in November.



The new X6 will be available in 335 hp sDrive40i and xDrive40i and 523 hp M50i versions. It takes just 4.1 seconds for M50i to accelerate to 60 mph, 0.5 seconds faster than the outgoing X6 model.



X6 new version will be produced at Plant Spartanburg in South Carolina, BMW's largest production plant.



The company noted that the sDrive40i and xDrive40i are available in either standard xLine or optional M Sport appearance levels.



2020 BMW X6 is offered in two standard, non-metallic paint colors, eight metallic paint finishes and two BMW Individual metallic paint finishes.



The features include Vernasca Leather, Sport seats and a Sensatec covered dashboard that are standard on all X6 models. Multi-function seats are standard on the X6 M50i and optional on the 40i models.



The pricing starts at $64,300 for the new 2020 X6 sDrive40i; $66,600 for the X6 xDrive40i; and $85,650 for the X6 M50i.



Since the introduction of BMW X6 ten years ago, BMW has sold over 443,000 extroverted X6 vehicles world-wide.



