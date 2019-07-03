

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - E-commerce giant Amazon is introducing Prime Day deals, featuring popular stars for its members. It is collaborating with popular actors, musicians and artists to offers new and exclusive products founded by the celebrities. The deals are open now, until the Prime Day.



The deals include Performance Inspired Nutrition products by Mark Wahlberg, JUST by Jaden Smith, This Saves Lives by Kristen Bell, as well as products founded by Kobe Bryant, Zac Brown, Rhett & Link, Hilary Duff, JoJo Siwa, and Marshmello.



There will be 30% off on select Hilary Duff's Cubcoats, up to 25% off on over 10 JUST Water products, up to 20% off on This Saves Lives snack bars, and up to 20% off on 50+ Performance Inspired Nutrition products such as the Whey Protein Powder and the Pre-workout Supplement Powder, all available now through Prime Day while supplies last.



Members can also get 20% off on DemerBox's newest speaker, the DB2, now just $279, 20% off on over 20 Kobe Bryant's Art of Sport products, 20% off on Rhett & Link's Mythical Grooming Collection and 20% off on Stuffed Puff Marshmallows.



Further, Levi's has teamed-up with Pro Football Player Sterling Shepard and supermodel Chanel Iman Shepard to offer custom designed Levi's Iconic 501 for him and Levi's 721 High-Rise for her.



Prime Day will offer Alexa-enabled devices from the Echo and Fire TV line-ups and Prime members can save $100 on Fire TV Recast - at $129.99. The offers include Lightning Deals, limited-time offers, exclusive savings at Whole Foods Market, entertainment, and new product launches online.



More than one million deals are up for grab for Amazon Prime members across the world in the upcoming Prime Day 2019 that runs through July 15 and 16. It will be the longest ever Prime Day celebration of deals running for 48 hours.



The offers are exclusive for Prime members in selected countries including U.S., Canada, U.K., Spain, Netherlands, Japan, Italy, India, Germany, France, China, and Australia, among others. For the first time this year, United Arab Emirates joins the list of available countries.



Apart from Prime Day deals, shoppers can also find other retailers such as Walmart, Best Buy, eBay etc. dropping prices during Prime Day.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX