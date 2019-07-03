

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Chinese telecom equipment giant Huawei Technologies Co. is still not sure whether it can use Google's Android operating system in its future mobile devices. This, despite U.S. President Donald Trump's decision at the G-20 summit last weekend to allow American companies to sell their products to Huawei that do not pose national security concerns.



National Economic Council chairman Larry Kudlow clarified that Trump's decision is not a 'general amnesty' and U.S. companies will be able to sell only 'widely available products' to Huawei.



According to a report by Reuters, Huawei said it would wait for guidance from the U.S. Department of Commerce regarding Android. The Commerce Department is responsible for implementing the Trump administration's restrictions on Huawei.



Subsequent to the Trump administration's blacklisting of Huawei in early May on national security grounds, Google had cut Huawei off from business involving the transfer of hardware, software and technical services.



The blacklisting made it difficult for Huawei to sell products for which it relied on parts from U.S. suppliers, including Google.



Major technology companies such as Qualcomm, Broadcom, Intel and Xilinx also cut ties with Huawei following the U.S. sanctions.



The U.S. has serious concerns about the security risks posed by Chinese technology companies, including Huawei and ZTE. Intelligence agencies are concerned that Huawei and other Chinese companies may be beholden to the Chinese government or the ruling Communist Party, raising the risk of espionage.



However, the U.S. Commerce Department later temporarily eased the restrictions on Huawei, allowing it to do business with American companies for three months. The move was aimed at helping support existing Huawei networks and devices around the world.



Google too has revived its relationship with Huawei on a temporary basis, saying it will work with the Chinese company. The decision will help update Huawei mobile devices that use Android OS, Google noted.



Meanwhile, Huawei is reportedly working on developing its own operating system for its future smartphones as part of a contingency plan.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX