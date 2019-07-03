

ROUND ROCK (dpa-AFX) - Several major US-based technology companies are planning to shift substantial production capacity out of China, spurred by a bitter trade war between Washington and Beijing, Nikkei Asian Review reported citing people familiar with the matter.



HP and Dell are planning to reallocate up to 30% of their notebook production out of China, Nikkei said.



Microsoft, Google, Amazon.com Inc, Sony Corp and Nintendo Co Ltd are also planning to move some of their game console and smart speaker manufacturing out of the country, the report said. Lenovo Group, Acer and Asustek Computer are also evaluating plans to shift.



Alphabet Inc.'s Google has already shifted much of its production of U.S.-bound motherboards to Taiwan, averting a 25% tariff, Bloomberg News reported last month.



Nikkei reported last month that Apple was seriously considering moving 15% to 30% of its iPhone production out of China.



