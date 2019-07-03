

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Miller Brewing Co. has promised 100,000 free beers in the U.S. following the defending champion's 2-1 victory over England on Tuesday in the semi-finals of the FIFA Women's World Cup.



The move came after Budweiser, the official partner of the England team, pledged to give free beers to all fans in England if their team reached next week's World Cup Final. The England team is nicknamed the Lionesses.



'Okay, Bud, you're on. We'll take the U.S. If we win, we're giving away 100,000 free beers right here in the good ol' USA,' Miller Lite said on Twitter.



'When they win, we all win. Enjoy your free Miller Lite, America. Details coming soon.'



Budweiser's announcement of the free beers to fans in the UK came after England's 3-0 victory against Norway last week and ahead of the semi-final match against the U.S.



England has not advanced beyond the semi-final stage in a FIFA World Cup. The Lionesses last reached the semi-finals in 2015 in Canada too, but lost 2-1 to Japan and eventually finished third.



The U.S. are the current title holders and three-time champions of the FIFA Women's World Cup.



For a record fifth time and third successive edition, the U.S. qualified for the World Cup Final after seeing off a spirited English challenge on Tuesday.



The U.S. will now face the winner of today's semi-final game between Sweden and the Netherlands. England will face the loser of today's match in the third-place game.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX