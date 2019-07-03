

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon is considering building a 600-feet tall, 43-story building dubbed Bellevue 600 in Washington. The building with one million square feet will be Amazon's tallest tower. Thousands of its employees will move to the building by 2024.



Amazon, with its base in Seattle, is planning to expand in Bellevue area. The company has been in friction with the City council in Seattle as it introduced a head tax of $275 per employee per year. Subsequently, the company abandoned 722 thousand square feet office in Rainier Square skyscraper.



There have been reports that the company is planning to move it entire operation from Seattle to Bellevue by 2023.



Amazon said Bellevue city offers a business friendly environment, and it looks forward to bringing in more jobs to the city by its growing presence.



In Seattle alone, Amazon has more than 45,000 employees.



