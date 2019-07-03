

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With a batch of largely disappointing U.S. economic data generating optimism about a near-term interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve, stocks have moved mostly higher in morning trading on Wednesday. The major averages are adding to the modest gains posted in the previous session.



In recent trading, the major averages have reached new highs for the session. The Dow is up 106.51 points or 0.4 percent at 26,893.19, the Nasdaq is up 45.80 points or 0.6 percent at 8,154.90 and the S&P 500 is up 14.55 points or 0.5 percent at 2,987.56.



Initial buying interest was generated in reaction to a report from payroll processor ADP showing private sector job growth reaccelerated in the month of June but still came in below economist estimates.



ADP said private sector employment climbed by 102,000 jobs in June after rising by an upwardly revised 41,000 jobs in May.



Economists had expected employment to increase by about 140,000 jobs compared to the addition of 27,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



'Even with the US-China trade talks back on track (for now at least) the evidence of a slowdown in employment growth should still be enough to persuade the Fed to cut rates in either July or September,' said Paul Ashworth, Chief U.S. Economist at Capital Economics.



CME Group's FedWatch tool shows an interest rate cut of at least 25 basis points at the Fed's July meeting is priced into the markets, although Ashworth said expectations of a 50 basis point cut 'seem misplaced.'



Stocks have seen further upside after a report from the Institute for Supply showing a notable slowdown in the pace of service sector growth added to the optimism about a rate cut.



The ISM said its non-manufacturing index dropped to 55.1 in June from 56.9 in May, hitting its lowest level since a matching reading in July of 2017.



While a reading above 50 still indicates growth in service sector activity, economists had expected the index to show a more modest decrease to 55.9.



A separate report released by the Commerce Department showed the U.S. trade deficit widened by more than anticipated in the month of May, as the value of imports jumped by much more than the value of exports.



The Commerce Department said the trade deficit widened to $55.5 billion in May from a revised $51.2 billion in April. Economists had expected the trade deficit to widen to $54.0 billion.



The wider trade deficit came as the value of imports surged up by 3.3 percent to $266.2 billion compared to a 2.0 percent jump in the value of exports to $210.6 billion.



Andrew Hunter, Senior U.S. Economist at Capital Economics, said the wider than expected deficit suggests net trade was a 'slightly bigger drag on second-quarter GDP growth than we had previously anticipated.'



'Despite the recent ceasefire agreed between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, we still think it is slightly more likely than not that the trade dispute with China will ultimately escalate further,' Hunter said.



He added, 'The upshot is that net trade is likely to remain a modest drag on growth over the second half of this year, which we expect to compound a sharp slowdown in domestic demand growth.'



Commercial real estate stocks have shown a strong move to the upside amid optimism about an interest rate cut, with the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index climbing by 1.1 percent.



Interest rate-sensitive utilities stocks are also seeing some strength on the day, moving higher along with telecom and housing stocks.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index fell by 0.5 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index slumped by 0.9 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets have moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index has climbed by 0.5 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index are both up by 0.7 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries are extending the strong upward move seen over the course of the previous session. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 2.3 basis points at 1.953 percent.



