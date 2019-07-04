sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 04.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

27,00 Euro		+0,07
+0,26 %
WKN: 920876 ISIN: GB0006731235 Ticker-Symbol: AFO1 
Aktie:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,297
27,81
10:15
27,46
27,81
10:15
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC27,00+0,26 %
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC ADR27,00+0,75 %
FN Beta