

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L), an investor in infrastructure businesses and assets, Thursday reported positive first quarter, and said it is on track for the full year dividend target.



In its performance update for the period from April 1 to June 30, the company noted that the overall portfolio continues to perform in line with expectations. Total portfolio income and non-income cash was 28.2 million pounds.



The company will pay the final dividend for fiscal 2019 of 4.325 pence per share on July 8. The company is on track to deliver a fiscal 2020 dividend target of 9.20 pence per share.



Phil White, Managing Partner and Head of Infrastructure, 3i Investments plc, Investment Manager to the Company, said, 'During the period, we have strengthened our portfolio with a bolt-on transaction for Valorem and the completion of our acquisition of Joulz, both of which give us exposure to exciting new growth opportunities through increased electrification particularly from renewable resources. Looking ahead, we are working on a healthy pipeline of potential investments across our target markets.'



