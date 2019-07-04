

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Great Portland Estates Plc.(GPOR.L), in its trading update for the quarter to 30 June 2019, said that it signed nine new lettings totaling 35,400 sq ft, generating annual rent of 2.2 million pounds, of which the company's share was 1.9 million pounds.



The company stated that Flex and co-working space now 100,900 sq ft, 4.9% of office portfolio; appraising further 132,500 sq ft.



The company noted that vacancy rate low at 4.2% compared to 4.8% in March 2019.



