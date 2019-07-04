

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) said it will offer $100 million to the families and communities of those who died in tragic accidents of Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302. The funds will support education, hardship and living expenses for impacted families, community programs, and economic development in impacted communities.



Boeing noted that it will partner with local governments and non-profit organizations to address these needs. This initial investment will be made over multiple years.



Boeing has been reeling under the impact of two deadly crashes of its 737 Max aircraft within a short span of five months that killed a total of 346 people. The 737 MAX 8 is Boeing's best-selling aircraft.



