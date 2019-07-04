

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks held steady on Thursday as weak U.S. data boosted hopes of Fed rate cuts and White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters in a briefing that U.S.-China trade talks will continue in earnest this coming week.



Italy dodged a disciplinary process from Brussels over its rising debt levels, further helping underpin investor sentiment.



The benchmark DAX was up 12 points at 12,627 in opening deals after rising 0.7 percent on Wednesday.



Trade-sensitive automakers were moving higher. BMW and Daimler rose around 0.7 percent while Volkswagen gained 0.6 percent.



BMW said it aims to produce at least 25 electrified models by 2023, including at least 13 fully electric cars.



Deutsche Bank was marginally lower on a Reuters report that the lender is preparing a sweeping 5 billion euros ($5.6 billion) overhaul in the coming days.



Lighting company Osram rallied 2.3 percent to extend gains from the previous session after the company said it had received a takeover offer of 3.4 billion euros ($3.84 billion) from Bain and Carlyle.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX