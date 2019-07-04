

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks rose modestly on Thursday after major U.S. indexes hit record highs overnight on expectations for a near-term interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve.



In addition, underlying sentiment remained supported somewhat on news that top representatives from the United States and China are arranging to resume talks next week to try to resolve a year-long trade war between the world's two largest economies.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 12 points or 0.16 percent at 7,621 after closing 0.7 percent higher the previous day.



Housebuilder Persimmon shed 0.8 percent after its total revenues for the first six months of 2019 declined to 1.754 billion pounds from 1.836 billion pounds last year.



3i Infrastructure edged down slightly after saying it is on track for the full-year dividend target.



Associated British Foods rose half a percent after backing its FY10 earnings view.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX