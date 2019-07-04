

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone retail sales declined unexpectedly in May due to weak turnover in food and automotive fuels, data from Eurostat revealed Thursday.



Retail sales slid 0.3 percent month-on-month in May, following a 0.1 percent fall in April. Sales were forecast to grow 0.3 percent.



Food, drinks and tobacco sales decreased 0.5 percent and non-food product sales dropped 0.1 percent. Sales of automotive fuels were down 1.3 percent.



On a yearly basis, retail sales growth eased to 1.3 percent from 1.8 percent a month ago. This was the slowest growth seen so far this year. Growth in sales was forecast to moderate to 1.6 percent.



