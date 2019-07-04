

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Irish low-cost airline Ryanair Holdings (RYA.L) said that its CO2 per passenger/km for June 2019 was 66g, almost half the rate of other flag carrier European airlines.



Ryanair also published environmental taxes to dispel the myth that airlines pay no environmental taxes. Ryanair paid over 540 million euros in environment taxes in 2018 and will pay over 630 million euros in 2019, up 17%. This equates to 4.12 euros per passenger, which is 11% of Ryanair's average air fare.



