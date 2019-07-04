

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices fell slightly on Thursday, the U.S. dollar held near one-week lows against the yen and U.S. Treasury yields declined as investors await Friday's U.S. jobs report for cues on Federal Reserve's stance on rate cuts.



Spot gold eased 0.3 percent to $1,414.60 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.25 percent at $1,417.25 an ounce.



U.S. employment is expected to increase by 160,000 jobs in June after an increase of 75,000 jobs in May. The jobless rate is expected to hold at 3.6 percent.



The dollar's weakness comes after a report from payroll processor ADP showed U.S. private sector job growth reaccelerated in the month of June but still fell below forecasts.



The U.S. trade deficit widened by more than anticipated in May and there was a notable slowdown in the pace of service sector growth, adding to the growth worries.



Growth worries as well as a drop in the U.S. 10-year yields helped limit further downside in gold prices.



As growth weakens amid continued trade tensions, the Federal Reserve is expected to cut rates as soon as this month. Investors also bet the ECB's dovish stance would continue under Lagarde.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX