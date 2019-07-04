

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Taco Bell is facing a shortage for tortillas nationwide, forcing some of its restaurants to stop selling quesadillas and burritos made with the wrap. The Mexican fast-food chain, which operates around 7,000 locations in the U.S., did not specify the number of affected restaurants.



The company, owned by Yum! Brands, said some restaurants are experiencing supplier shortages for tortillas, the 10-inch wraps used in many menu items including supreme tacos, Crunchwraps and others.



The company apologized for the inconvenience caused to the customers in this regard.



Meanwhile a report by CNN said Taco Bell's competitors Chipotle and Qdoba are not experiencing the shortages for tortillas.



