

Slovakia's retail sales fell in May after rising in the previous month, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Thursday.



Retail sales declined 2.7 percent year-on-year in May, after a 1.8 percent increase in April.



Sales of cultural and recreation goods in specialized stores grew by 22.2 percent annually in May and that of food, beverages and tobacco in specialized stores increased 14.6 percent.



Meanwhile, sales of specialized stores and non-specialized stores declined by 8.6 percent and 5.1 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, retail sales fell 1.9 percent in May.



