

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - BMW AG (BMW.L, BAMXF.PK, BAMXY.PK) and Daimler AG (DDAIF.PK) signed an agreement to jointly develop next generation technologies for automated driving on highways, driver assistance systems and automated parking.



The companies aim to launch the technology in passenger cars for private customers, from 2024, they said in a statement.



The partnership will not be exclusive. BMW and Daimler will introduce these technologies independently in their respective series vehicles.



