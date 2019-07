LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bookmaker William Hill Plc. (WMH.L) said it plans to close about 700 licensed betting offices that could affect 4,500 jobs. The shop closures could begin before the end of the year.



The company said the move followed the government's decision in April to reduce the maximum stake on B2 gaming products to £2.



'Since then the company has seen a significant fall in gaming machine revenues,' the company said in a statement.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX