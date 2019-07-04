

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Retail giant Walmart is anticipating more than $1 billion loss in its U.S. e-commerce division in fiscal 2019 on revenues between $21 billion and $22 billion, Vox reported citing sources.



Walmart is also likely to sell at least one of its three unprofitable fashion brands that was bought recently.



Vox's Recode reported that the company's e-commerce efforts are generating internal strains after it bought online shopping site Jet.com to compete with e-commerce giant Amazon.



The expected loss in the U.S. e-commerce division is huge for a company, which recorded around $7 billion in profit during the last year. Walmart had registered 40 percent eCommerce growth last year.



Walmart, which is still far behind Amazon, recently announced a total integration of Jet, which it bought in 2016 for $3.3 billion. Following this, Walmart eliminated the role of Jet.com president.



Jet was founded in 2014 by Marc Lore, who then became head of Walmart's e-commerce business.



