

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The major European markets ended subdued on Thursday with investors making some cautious moves, even as several other markets in the region extended recent gains and closed on a strong note.



The sentiment remained positive amid Fed rate cut hopes and on news that top representatives from the United States and China are arranging to resume talks next week to try to resolve a year-long trade war between the world's two largest economies.



Markets also reacted positively to the European Commission's decision to withhold disciplinary action against Italy over its fiscal policy after the government in Rome offered fresh commitments to cut its deficit slowly.



The pan European Stoxx 600 ended higher by 0.09%. Among the major indices, Germany's DAX ended 0.11% up and France's CAC 40 edged up 0.03%, while The U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended lower by 0.08%. Switzerland's SMI ended flat.



Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Poland, Portugal and Russia ended on a firm note.



Greece, Netherlands, Spain and Sweden edged up marginally. Turkey ended flat, while Denmark closed weak.



In Germany, Deutsche Bank shares gained more than 1%. According to reports, the bank is preparing a sweeping 5 billion euros overhaul in the coming days.



Continental, Infineon, Vonovia and Deutsche Telekom were the other notable gainers in the German market.



Thyssenkrupp, HeidelbergCement, E.ON, Linde and SAP closed weak.



In France, Capgemini and Credit Agricole moved up by about 2% and 1.8%, respectively. BNP Paribas, Orange and ArcelorMittal also ended with solid gains.



In the U.K. market, EasyJet gained more than 4%. Burberry Group ended nearly 2% up, while CRH and Carnival gained 1.8% and 1.5%, respectively. Prudential and Vodafone Group advanced by 1.2% and 1.1%, respectively.



Shares of Coca Cola HBC, trading ex-dividend, plunged 6.7%. IAG declined nearly 6%.



In Italy, bank stocks Unicredit and UBI Banca rose sharply after the European Commission decided to withhold disciplinary action against Italy over its fiscal policy.



In economic news, eurozone retail sales declined unexpectedly in May due to weak turnover in food and automotive fuels, data from Eurostat revealed Thursday. The data said retail sales slid 0.3% month-on-month in May, after declining 0.1% a month earlier. Sales were expected to increase by 0.3%.



On a yearly basis, retail sales growth eased to 1.3% from 1.8% a month ago. This was the slowest growth seen so far this year. Growth in sales was forecast to moderate to 1.6%.



According to a report from the Federal Statistical Office, Switzerland's consumer price inflation was stable in June.



The consumer price index rose 0.6% year-on-year in June, same as seen in May. Economists had expected a 0.5% rise.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat in June, while economists had expected a fall of 0.1%.



Germany's construction sector stagnated in June, ending the sequence of expansion seen over the past seven months, survey data from IHS Markit revealed.



The construction purchasing managers' index, or PMI, fell to the neutral mark of 50.0 in June from 51.4 in May.



UK car market declined for the fourth consecutive month in June as confusion over new rules and removal of incentives for low emission vehicles weighed on demand, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, or SMMT, said.



In trade related news, White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said today that trade talks between the U.S. and China will continue in the coming week.



