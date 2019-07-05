sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 05.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

32,50 Euro		+0,25
+0,78 %
WKN: LED400 ISIN: DE000LED4000 Ticker-Symbol: OSR 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
OSRAM LICHT AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OSRAM LICHT AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,80
34,30
04.07.
33,31
33,65
04.07.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CARLYLE GROUP LP
CARLYLE GROUP LP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CARLYLE GROUP LP20,84-0,38 %
OSRAM LICHT AG32,50+0,78 %
FN Beta