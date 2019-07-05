

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German lighting company Osram said its board would meet to review an offer from private equity firms Bain Capital and Carlyle to acquire the company for 3.4 billion euros or $3.8 billion.



The two buyout firms have offered 35 euros or $39.49 per share, Osram said in a statement.



According to reports, both the parties could reach a deal as early as this week if approved by Osram's board. If the takeover is successful, it will end months of negotiations that started last autumn. Osram was spun off from Siemens six years ago.



