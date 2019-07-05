

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - The Australian competition regulator filed a lawsuit against Samsung Electronics Australia Pty Ltd alleging it made false, misleading and deceptive representations in advertising the water resistance of various 'Galaxy' branded mobile phones.



The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission or ACCC is seeking penalties, consumer redress orders, injunctions, declarations, publication orders, an order as to findings of fact, and costs.



'Since around February 2016, Samsung has widely advertised on social media, online, TV, billboards, brochures and other media that the Galaxy phones are water resistant and depicted them being used in, or exposed to, oceans and swimming pools,' the ACCC said in a statement.



Samsung also advertised the Galaxy phones as being water resistant up to 1.5 metres deep for 30 minutes. The regulator's case involves over 300 advertisements.



The ACCC claimed Samsung did not have a reasonable basis for making the representations because the company it did not test or know of testing about how exposing a Galaxy phone to water affected its usable life; the company has denied warranty claims from consumers whose phones were damaged when used in water.



The ACCC also claimed that the representations are false, misleading and deceptive, because the Galaxy phones were not suitable for use in all types of water, and the life of the phones could or would likely be adversely affected if used in water including non-fresh water.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX