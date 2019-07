LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ferrexpo plc. (FXPO.L) reported that its total pellet production for the second-quarter of 2019 rose 10.8% to 2.8 million tonnes from 2.5 million tonnes in the first-quarter of 2019.



The company said that fiscal year 2019 production guidance remains at 10.6 million tonnes.



Sales volumes for the first-half of 2019 are expected to increase by approximately 4% to 5.0 million tonnes.



